Aizawl: The Mizoram government is mulling to construct a ropeway and install cable-car facilities between Aizawl and Lengpui for tourism development as well as to improve connectivity, an official statement said.

Chief minister Lalduhoma chaired a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the feasibility of the proposed project, which will also link Sairang railway station, it said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Aizawl-Sairang railway station-Lengpui ropeway project was proposed for tourism development and to enhance public transport system or connectivity between the state capital and Lengpui, where the state’s lone airport is located, it said.

The meeting discussed the possibility of the proposed project being executed through the state’s tourism department or under the Aizawl Sustainable Urban Transport Project (ASUTP) currently being implemented by the Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation (UD&PA) department through an externally aided project, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation K. Sapdanga, Tourism minister Lalrinpuii, adviser to the chief minister (finance) TBC Lalvenchhunga and important officials.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!