Aizawl: The Mizoram government will hold the first recruitment rally for the Territorial Army in Aizawl during 15-25 November to address drug trafficking and other law and order issues, a concerned legislator said on Monday.

Ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) legislator Lt. Col. Clement Lalhmingthanga told a news conference here that the recruitment rally for Territorial Army (Home & Hearth) will be jointly organised by the Mizoram government and 166 Assam Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) at Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Aizawl.

The recruitment will open historic opportunities for the Mizo youths, including girls, to be in the armed forces and to serve the nation, he said.

Lalhmingthanga, who headed the empowered state level committee on Territorial Army coordination and establishment, said that 144 posts (General Duty) will be recruited this time, out of which nine seats are reserved for girls in an effort to recruit female personnel in the armed forces.

He said that the TA will draw handsome pay like the Indian army and enjoy certain benefits, including medical assistance.

The personnel will be employed for a longer period depending on their performance and demand, he said.

They will be given pensions and certain benefits on completion of their employment period, besides receiving the credit of security personnel in their entire lives, he said.

Lalhmingthanga said that the TA will play a crucial role in protecting the country and Mizoram, and building good relations between security personnel and the locals.

He said that awareness campaigns will be carried out on social and digital platforms by the state information and public relations department, Doordarshan and All India Radio to encourage the youths to join TA.