Aizawl: Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma on Friday said that his government will soon introduce a new healthcare scheme to provide health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh cover to beneficiaries.

He said that the new healthcare scheme is expected to be implemented in the new financial year.

During a discussion on the motion of thanks on the Governor’s address in the ongoing budget session, the chief minister said that initially, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government pursued the initiative taken by the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) dispensation headed by former chief minister Zoramthanga to roll out healthcare scheme with a Rs. 1,000 crore loan support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Despite relentless efforts, his government also could not borrow a loan from the ADB till now and as a result, it thought of an alternative to introduce the state’s healthcare scheme, he said.

Lalduhoma said that they have met with pensioners, government servants and private hospitals seeking their support for the implementation of the healthcare scheme.

“We are confident that we can now introduce the healthcare scheme with Rs. 5 lakh health cover in a year from our own funds and without borrowing from the ADB. We are hopeful that the healthcare scheme may be implemented from the new financial year.” the chief minister said.

The proposed healthcare scheme will provide cashless treatment of Rs. 5 lakh to beneficiaries, he said.

He expressed hope that the government may soon reach a final agreement with private hospitals for the new healthcare scheme.

According to Lalduhoma, registration for the healthcare scheme will be opened initially for three months after which it will be closed for one month.

After one month’s closure, registration will be opened again for one month with late fees.

He said that the government decided not to open registration throughout the year as there is a tendency among people to register for healthcare schemes after they are admitted in hospital at the end of the year, which results in huge losses for the government.

The present government is currently implementing the Mizoram State Health Care Scheme (MSHCS) introduced by the MNF government in 2019, which provides health assistance up to Rs 2 lakh cover per year.

The MSHC will come to an end in March, according to officials.

They said that the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme, which provides health assurance to beneficiaries up to Rs 5 lakh cover per year is also currently being implemented in the state.