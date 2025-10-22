Aizawl: The Mizoram government has urged truckers and commercial vehicle owners in Kolasib district to drop their plan to block National Highway-306, warning that any such move would trigger legal action under applicable laws.

The Kolasib branches of the Mizoram Tipper Association (MTA) and the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of commercial vehicle owners and drivers have jointly announced a four-day blockade from Thursday, 7 am to Sunday, 4 pm.

They intend to obstruct the Sairang–Vairengte and Kolasib–Bairabi stretches of NH-306 to protest the poor condition of the highway and the sluggish pace of ongoing repairs.

Speaking at a press conference in Aizawl, Home Minister K. Sapdanga strongly opposed the planned agitation. He said the state Public Works Department (PWD) and the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are already carrying out repair work on the highway.

“We appeal to the organisers to withdraw the blockade. It will disrupt the lives of ordinary citizens,” he said.

The minister reminded the public that blocking a national highway violates several laws, including the National Highway Act, 1956, and Sections 126 and 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He also noted that such disruption could fall under the purview of the Mizoram Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1990.

“If the blockade takes place, the government may take strict legal measures, including cancelling vehicle permits,” Sapdanga cautioned.

He explained that heavy rains earlier this year had severely damaged parts of NH-306 (also referred to as NH-6 in some areas), causing delays in repair work.

However, with drier weather setting in, authorities plan to speed up the process.

To avoid interfering with the ongoing repairs, officials are currently regulating the movement of trucks, allowing them to pass in rotation.

Over the past 24 hours, the state released 985 vehicles, including 367 loaded trucks heading toward Aizawl and 618 empty trucks returning to Assam, Sapdanga added. He confirmed that no vehicles remained stranded as of Wednesday morning.

Joining the briefing, PWD Minister Vanlalhiana said the NHIDCL is leading the repair work on the Sairang–Vairengte stretch, with support from the state PWD. He assured that workers should complete this section by next month if they continue to make steady progress.

To maintain peace during the proposed protest, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) H. Ramthiengliana announced that additional police forces from Aizawl will be deployed in Kolasib.

Meanwhile, MTA general secretary Vanlallungtiawia expressed frustration over the slow pace of repairs.

He said, “At this rate, the work won’t be completed even by the end of the dry season,” and called on authorities to accelerate the project.

The MTA and JAC have also announced plans to block the Kawnpui–Durtlang diversion road, a key route linking Aizawl with Kolasib, as part of their protest.