Guwahati: Grace Lalrinpari Hauzel, a resident of Khalta in Mizoram’s Aizawl, has earned national recognition as a National Youth Icon under the Government of India’s Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect initiative, led by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

Currently pursuing her fifth semester in the History Department at Pachhunga University College (PUC), Grace has consistently stood out for her leadership and academic excellence.

Earlier this year, she represented Mizoram at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 and also participated as a delegate in the SOUL Global Conclave.

In 2024, she clinched first place in the State-level National Youth Parliament competition, outperforming participants from all 11 districts of Mizoram.

Her victory at the State Youth Parliament Festival 2024 earned her the opportunity to represent Mizoram as a Youth MP at the National Youth Parliament Festival 2024, where she delivered a compelling speech.

Grace’s contributions extend beyond parliamentary events. At the North East Festival 2024 in Agartala, she received the Best Volunteer Award for her exemplary service.

She has also excelled in national-level essay writing and debate competitions, further showcasing her diverse talents.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Grace shared her aspiration to continue inspiring and mentoring young people, especially through teaching.

The faculty and students of Pachhunga University College celebrated her achievements and wished her continued success in both her academic journey and public service initiatives.

The Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect initiative seeks to strengthen meaningful engagement with India’s youth, identifying and encouraging young leaders like Grace who exemplify commitment, vision, and service.