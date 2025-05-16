Mizoram: Heroin worth Rs 17.54 crore seized in Champhai

Aizawl: A joint operation by Assam Rifles and the Customs Preventive Force resulted in a major drug bust in Kelkang village, Champhai district of Mizoram on May 15.

Security forces recovered 2.5 kilograms of high-grade Heroin No. 4, valued at approximately Rs 17.54 crore in the illegal market.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The seizure came after receiving specific intelligence about narcotics trafficking in the area. Acting promptly, the joint team conducted an area domination patrol and uncovered 219 soap cases filled with the heroin.

The confiscated drugs were handed over to the Customs Preventive Force in Champhai for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Champhai district, which borders Myanmar, has witnessed a rise in drug trafficking activities in recent years.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!