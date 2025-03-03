Mizoram introduces voluntary retirement scheme for non-performing employees

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced on Monday that his government has introduced a ‘Special Voluntary Retirement Scheme’ offering voluntary pensions to government employees who are unable to perform their duties due to health or other reasons.

Service review committees will be formed across departments to assess employees’ performance and identify those who are non-performing due to various issues, including health.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the government is not aiming to dismiss employees but to offer them an honorable exit if they are no longer fit for their roles. He stressed that good governance depends on the quality of service, and this move is part of efforts to improve it.

Since the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government took office in December 2023, Lalduhoma has been working to eliminate the practice of government employees hiring proxies.

Data collected from 44 departments revealed that 3,365 employees had hired substitutes, primarily citing health or domestic issues. A directive was issued for these employees to report back to their departments within 45 days, and as of now, there are no reports of employees hiring proxies.

Under the Mizoram Special Voluntary Retirement Scheme, 2024, regular employees governed by the ‘CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972’ with less than 20 years of service, and those under the ‘Mizoram New Defined Contributory System, 2010,’ are eligible to apply for voluntary retirement.

The government has also stated that action will be taken against employees who continue the practice of hiring proxies despite the directive.