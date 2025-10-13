Aizawl: The Mizoram Transport Department has issued BH (Bharat) series registration numbers to 139 applicants since September 2022, according to officials.

The Central government introduced the BH series, a pan-India vehicle registration system, in August 2021, and it came into effect on 15 September the same year.

Officials confirmed that the department issued the first BH series number in Mizoram on 1 September 2022. Since then, it has granted the special registration to 139 eligible applicants.

Although many people have applied for the BH series, officials approved only those who submitted the required documents under Rule 47 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

They clarified that the BH series registration is available only to employees of the Central or state government, or the private sector, provided their employer has offices in more than five states across India.

Officials also noted that the government revised some rules last year. Under the updated regulations, each vehicle owner can receive the BH series number for only one vehicle.

Most beneficiaries include government and private sector employees who frequently travel across multiple states.

As per the rules, a vehicle must be re-registered in any state where it stays for more than 12 months outside its original state of registration.