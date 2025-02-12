Applications are invited for recruitment of ten vacant positions or jobs in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in various departments. Mizoram University was created by an Act of Parliament (No. 8 of 2000) and it became functional from 2nd July, 2001. The University is at Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram. It is spread over 978.1988 acres in an area on the outskirts of the city. Prior to the existence of Mizoram University, the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) with headquarters at Shillong was operating a campus in Mizoram. Headed by a Pro-Vice Chancellor, the then Mizoram Campus of NEHU had seven Post-Graduate Departments. Those were namely Economics, Education, English, Forestry, Mizo, Psychology and Public Administration. During the last 22 years of its existence, Mizoram University saw considerable progress in terms of infrastructure, academic programmes, manpower and support services. Mizoram University got the accreditation of ‘A’ grade under NAAC in 2014 and 2019. It also got the award of ISO Certification in 2018. The University got the ranking as one of the top 100 Universities in India, assessed by the NIRF rankings from 2016 to 2023 under MHRD. In the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022, Mizoram University secured 1st Rank in North-East Region of India. Mizoram University ranked 1st among the central universities of the North East region by bagging the 13th position in the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) 2023’s Top 20 Central Universities catagory. The University has 39 functioning academic departments offering UG, PG and Ph.D. programmes under 10 Schools of Study. The University has 40 affiliated colleges and one constituent college.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 10

Discipline wise vacancies :

Information Technology : 2

Electronics & Communication Engineering : 2

Management : 1

Zoology : 1

Psychology : 1

Education & ITEP : 3

Also Read : Meet the entrepreneur who worked for three years only to appear as a pitcher in Shark Tank India

Eligibility Criteria :

The qualifications for Guest Faculty shall be the same as those prescribed for the regular Assistant Professors of Universities/Colleges in the UGC/AICTE/NCTE/COA/RCI Regulations as the case may be, and as decided by Mizoram University.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

How to apply :

Candidates applying for the positions in the respective departments should send scanned copies of their applications along with relevant documents via emails as follows-

Electronics & Communication Engineering : [email protected]

Management : [email protected]

Zoology : [email protected]

Psychology : [email protected]

Education & ITEP : [email protected]

Last date of receipt of complete application is 14th February, 2025.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2