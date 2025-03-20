Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Mizoram University Mizoram.

Mizoram University Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in the Centre of Petroleum Exploration (CPEX) under Geology Department.Mizoram University was created by an Act of Parliament (No. 8 of 2000) and it became functional from 2nd July, 2001. The University is located at Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram and is altogether spread over 978.1988 acres in an area on the outskirts of the city. Prior to the existence of Mizoram University, the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) with headquarters at Shillong was also operating a campus in Mizoram. Headed by a Pro-Vice Chancellor, the then Mizoram Campus of NEHU consisted of seven Post-Graduate Departments, namely, Economics, Education, English, Forestry, Mizo, Psychology and also Public Administration. During the last 22 years of its existence, Mizoram University has altogether made considerable progress in terms of infrastructure, academic programmes, manpower and support services. It was also accredited ‘A’ grade by NAAC in 2014 and 2019. It was also awarded ISO Certification in 2018. The University was ranked as one of the top 100 Universities in India, assessed by the NIRF rankings from 2016 to 2023 under MHRD. In the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022, Mizoram University also secured 1st Rank in North-East Region of India.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in the Centre of Petroleum Exploration (CPEX)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

M.Sc./M.Sc. Tech./M. Tech in Petr. Exploration/Petr. Geology/ Geophysics with Spl. in Geophysical Exploration

OR

M.Sc./M.Tech in Geology/Applied Geology/Geophysics with atleast one year diploma course also in Petroleum Geology/Petr. Tech / Petr. Exploration.

Salary : Rs. 1300/- per lecture to max. of Rs. 36000

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 24th March 2025 altogether at 11:30 AM. The venue is in Seminar Hall/HoD Chamber, Department of Geology and Centre for Petroleum Exploration, Mizoram University

How to apply :

Applicants are informed to bring CV, original certificates and also other relevant documents at the

time of the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here