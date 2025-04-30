Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of one Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and one Field Assistant (FA) position in a purely time-bound period in a research project funded by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Govt. of India entitled “Investigation of diazotrophic endophytes of rice landraces grown in different

districts of Mizoram (North East India) as a plant growth-promoting bacterium.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualifications :

1. M.Sc. in Plant Biotechnology/Microbiology/Plant Science/related disciplines subjects with a minimum of 60% or more marks in Post Graduate Examination.

2. At least one year of research experience in plant microbiology/biotechnology, excluding dissertation work done during Post Graduate Examination.

Desirable qualifications

1. NET-LS (CSIR/UGC/ASRB) and GATE (Life Sciences)

2. GATE (Life Science)

Salary : Rs. 37,000 per month + HRA as per Govt. rules

Age Limit : The upper Age Limit is 30 Years (relaxable for five years for SC/ST/Physically Handicapped/ Female candidates). If they are found eligible, EWS/OBC/SC/ST candidates will be preferred as per GOI rules.

Name of post : Field Assistant (FA)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualifications :

1. B.Sc. (Life Science-related subjects with a minimum of 60% or more marks).

2. Fluency in Mizo and English/Hindi is mandatory.

Desirable qualifications :

1. Knowledge of basic laboratory and computing (MS Office) works

2. Earlier experience in Green House miniatous and handling microbes will be a plus.

Salary : Rs. 18,000 per month + HRA as per Govt. rules

Age : There is no upper Age Limit.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may send their self-attested scanned copies of their certificates and mark sheets along with the duly filled application as Annexure-I (attached for Junior research fellow) and Annexure II (Attached for Field Assistant) by email to [email protected]

Last date for applying : 06.05.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here