Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Director, College Development Council (Group ‘A’)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Director, College Development Council (Group ‘A’)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) Masters’ Degree with at least 55% of marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

(ii) At least 3 (three) years of experience in the Academic Level 13A along with experience in educational administration;

OR

Comparable experience in research establishment and/or other institutions of higher education;

OR

15 years of administrative experience of which 8 years as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

Pay : Level 14 in the Pay Matrix

Age Limit : Preferably below 57 years

How to apply :

Applicants may apply in ONLINE MODE only through MZU Samarth Recruitment Portal: https://mzu.edu.in/cdc2025

End date of online application: 17/08/2025 ? 05:00 PM IST

Also Read : 10 intriguing shayaris and quotes of Sara Ali Khan

Application Fees :

A non?refundable application fee is as below:

a) Group ‘A’ post: Rs. 500.00 (Rs. 250.00 for SC/ST/EWS applicants, subject to submission of valid supporting Certificates).

b) i. Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) gets full exemption from payment of the prescribed fees on submission of relevant Disability Certificate.

ii. Women applicants gets full exemption from payment of the prescribed fees.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here