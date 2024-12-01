Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NIT Mizoram.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in a purely time-bound sponsored research project funded by IIT Bhilai Innovation and Technology Foundation (IBITF) entitled “AI assisted end to end Fintech assistance solutions for farming system for oil seeds (mustard, sunflower, etc.) cultivation in Mizoram” in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering. NIT Mizoram is altogether an Institute in the scenic beauty of Mizoram, wrapped between clouds and mountain rocks, which adds to its beauty. Being amongst the most educated states of our country with a literacy rate of 91%, it beholds a very peaceful and calm environment suitable for studies. The Institute, to cope with the present competitive needs, comprises of laboratories with the latest equipments and installed with best & latest softwares. Its vision is to serve the societal needs of the country in particular and the world in general through achieving excellence in innovative scientific and technical education and cutting edge research. Its mission is to impart and enhance quality technical and scientific education to young men and women.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 2

Minimum Qualification :

Master degree in Technology (M.Tech) or Master degree in Engineering (M.E) in VLSI / CSE / Embedded Systems with minimum 60% marks or 6.5 CPI / CGPA in both M.Tech /M.E. and also B.Tech / B.E.

Fellowship : Rs. 37,000 + HRA (as per applicable rates)

Desirable Qualifications : Experience in circuit design, embedded systems, AI/ML, or also Software development skill [such as Web / Mobile App].

How to apply :

Candidates may apply altogether by filling up the Google form with the following link:

https://forms.gle/YmMTumVeemBwVY7h6

Last Date for submission of applications is 15 December, 2024 up to 5:00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here