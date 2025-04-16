Mizoram Jobs NIT Mizoram Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NIT Mizoram in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in a purely time-bound sponsored research project funded by IIT Bhilai Innovation and Technology Foundation (IBITF) in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering entitled “AI assisted end to end Fintech assistance solutions for farming system for oil seeds (mustard, sunflower, etc.) cultivation in Mizoram” in 2025. NIT Mizoram is an Institute in the scenic state of Mizoram, wrapped between clouds and mountain rocks, which adds to its beauty. Being amongst the most educated states of our country with a literacy rate of 91%, it beholds a very peaceful and calm environment suitable for studies. The Institute, to cope with the present competitive needs, comprises of laboratories with the latest equipments and installed with best & latest softwares.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Job Description : The selected candidates must do all project-related work and also the work assigned by the project PI. She/he must write the initial drafts of reports, programs, manuscripts, and also patents resulting from the project in consultation with the PI.

Minimum Qualification : Master degree in Technology (M.Tech) or Master degree in Engineering (M.E) in VLSI / CSE / Embedded Systems with minimum 60% marks or also 6.5 CPI / CGPA in both M.Tech / M.E, and B.Tech / B.E.

Fellowship : Rs. 37,000 + HRA (as per applicable rates)

Desirable Qualifications : Experience in circuit design, embedded systems, AI/ML, or also Software development skill [such as Web / Mobile App].

How to apply :

Interested candidates may apply altogether by filling up the Google form with the following link:

https://forms.gle/YmMTumVeemBwVY7h6

Last Date: 25 April, 2025 5:00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here