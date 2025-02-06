Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or jobs in Sainik School Chhingchhip Mizoram.

Sainik School Chhingchhip Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Medical Officers and Post Graduate Teachers (PGT).

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

MBBS along with registration with Medical Council of India

Desirable Qualification :

Completed an internship & gained clinical experience

Pay Scale : Rs.60,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Name of post : PGT-English

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) Two years integrated Post Graduate degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the English (Hon) or Master Degree from a recognised university with atleast 50% marks in aggregate in English (Hon).

(ii) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University/Institute.

Desirable Qualification :

(i) Qualified CTET/STET

(ii) Preference will be given for Teaching experience in CBSE affiliated English Medium School, preferably residential.

(iii) Higher Qualifications.

(iv) Proficiency in games & sports

(v) Achievements in NCC/ Sports/ExtraCurricular activities etc.

(vi) Knowledge of Computer Applications.

(vii) Proficiency in teaching in English Medium

Pay Scale : Rs.45,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Name of post : PGT- Maths

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) Two years integrated Post Graduate degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in in the Mathematics/Applied Mathematics or Master Degree from a recognised university with at least 50% marks in aggregate in Mathematics/Applied Mathematics.

(ii) B.Ed or equivalent degree from a recognized University/Institute.

Desirable Qualification :

(i) Qualified CTET/STET

(ii) Preference will be given for Teaching experience in CBSE affiliated English Medium School, preferably residential.

(iii) Higher Qualifications.

(iv) Proficiency in games & sports

(v) Achievements in NCC/ Sports/ExtraCurricular activities etc.

(vi) Knowledge of Computer Applications.

(vii) Proficiency in teaching in English Medium

Pay Scale : Rs.45,000/- per month (Consolidated)

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with photocopies of full testimonials in support of qualification/experience and photograph to “The Principal, Sainik School Chhingchhip, Chhingchhip Village, Dist – Serchhip, Pin – 796161”. Application Forms can be downloaded from the Schools website sschhingchhip.mizoram.gov.in. Application should be accompanied by one A/C payee Demand Draft (in original) of Rs 300/- for SC/ST (Non refundable) and Rs 500/- for all other categories (Non refundable) drawn in favour of Principal, Sainik School Chhingchhip, payable at State Bank of India Electric Veng Branch, Aizawl, Branch Code – 16361, IFSC Code – SBIN0016361.

Last date of receipt of application is 22nd February 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here