Aizawl: Mizoram on Friday launched the Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign 3.0, reaffirming the government’s commitment to creating a tobacco-free learning environment and protecting the health of young citizens.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii inaugurated the campaign at a function held in Aizawl.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalrinpuii said the primary objective of the campaign is to create tobacco-free villages and schools across the state.

A study by the Health Department shows that most drug addicts in the state start with tobacco and alcohol, she added.

Middle school children are also using tobacco and drugs, according to the study.

“Tobacco use not only affects mental and physical health but also harms the environment, impacts financial management of individuals and families, and affects daily life,” Lalrinpuii said.

She also urged participants to actively contribute to the fight against tobacco and its related diseases.

Tobacco use continues to be a major public health challenge, claiming over 13 lakh lives annually in India.

The Global Youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS-2019) reported that 8.4% of students aged 13–15 years currently use tobacco products, with an average initiation age of just 10 years.

Mizoram, along with Arunachal Pradesh, has the highest tobacco use among students aged 13–15 years.

According to the GYTS (2019) report, 44% of students in Mizoram currently use smoked tobacco, while 33% use smokeless tobacco.

Among smokers in the state, 63.7% were boys and 53% were girls, while more girls (37.7%) used smokeless tobacco compared to boys (28.1%).

About 42% of students were exposed to secondhand smoke at home, while 51% were exposed in enclosed public places.

Officials said the main reason for the high rate of tobacco use among students is peer influence.

They added that about 100 institutions in the state have now been declared “tobacco-free institutions,” and efforts are underway to achieve 100% tobacco-free institutions across Mizoram.