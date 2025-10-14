Guwahati: Frustration is mounting in Mizoram’s Mamit district as local organizations have threatened to shut down key roads from October 16, citing government inaction on urgently needed repairs.

The Mamit All NGO and the Commercial Vehicle Association jointly announced their decision after repeated pleas for road maintenance were met with what they described as indifference from authorities.

The groups warned that if the state government fails to begin immediate repair work, they will block three major routes, Mamit-Aizawl, Mamit-Bairabi, and Mamit-Zawlnuam, bringing both commercial and private traffic to a halt.

Local leaders said that the roads have deteriorated to such an extent that even light vehicles are struggling to pass, severely disrupting transportation, trade, and daily life in the region.

In an earlier memorandum, the organizations had urged officials to act swiftly.

While government teams inspected the roads between October 4 and 12, no visible repair activity followed, deepening public discontent.

Following a joint meeting held on October 13, the groups finalized their decision to initiate a road blockade if repair work does not begin without delay.

“The road closure is not our choice, it’s a last-resort response to years of neglect and worsening safety risks,” a representative stated, urging the public to support the movement.

As of now, the state government has not issued any official response regarding the looming road shutdown.