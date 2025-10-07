Aizawl: The Mizo National Front (MNF), Mizoram’s main opposition party, announced on Tuesday that it will observe a statewide total shutdown on October 29 to protest the adoption of the Forest Amendment Act (FCAA), 2023 by the state government.

Party leaders have expressed concerns that the new law could gradually compromise the lands of indigenous people, as it exempts a 100-kilometre area along international borders and allows the government to undertake “strategic linear projects of national importance and concerning national security” without requiring forest clearance in these areas.

The decision to observe the shutdown was taken at a national executive meeting chaired by MNF president Zoramthanga, according to Lallenmawia Jongte, MNF media and publicity secretary.

The shutdown is expected to cover the entire state, with a possible exemption for the Dampa assembly constituency due to the upcoming bypoll on November 11.

Zoramthanga termed the adoption of the FCAA “unfortunate” and said it hurts the sentiment of the Mizo people, calling on the state government to review its decision. He noted that the MNF had previously requested a special assembly session to reconsider and withdraw the resolution adopting the law, but the appeal was ignored.

“The adoption of the FCAA insults the sacrifices and martyrdom of the Mizos. We will strongly oppose it,” the former chief minister added.

The Mizoram Assembly had adopted a resolution to extend the FCAA, 2023 to the state during its monsoon session on August 27, reversing an earlier decision taken during the MNF rule. The move faced opposition from multiple political parties and civil society organisations, who have described the law as a threat to the state and the Mizo community.

Earlier, on September 11, Joint Civil Society Mizoram, a coalition of organisations, staged a demonstration in Aizawl to voice their opposition to the adoption of the FCAA.