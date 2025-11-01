Aizawl: Mizoram’s main opposition, Mizo National Front (MNF) leader and former minister Lalruatkima, on Friday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), saying it has no prospect of winning the next assembly elections in 2028.

Addressing a party workers’ meet of MNF’s Serlui South block at Buhchangphai village in Kolasib district, Lalruatkima alleged that people are not satisfied with the rule of ZPM and that the party has lost its influence.

He said the ZPM government raised taxes and collected cess for road construction, but the condition of the roads has not improved.

“ZPM is in the ICU and on its dying bed. People were dissatisfied and worried during the two years of its rule. ZPM has no prospect of winning the next assembly polls in 2028,” the former Rural Development Minister said.

Hitting out at the Congress, he said the party’s influence has dwindled in Mizoram because it has declined in Delhi and other parts of the country.

Lalruatkima expressed confidence that the MNF will win the upcoming assembly bypoll for the Dampa seat.

“MNF is the only contender most likely to win the bypoll. The ruling ZPM has chosen the wrong candidate, and people have no faith in the Congress. There is no other party that will win both the Dampa bypoll and the assembly polls in 2028,” he said.

Polling for the Dampa bypoll will be held on November 11, where 20,790 voters, including 10,185 female voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of five candidates. Counting of votes will be held on November 14.

The ruling ZPM has fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova; the main opposition MNF has nominated party senior vice president and former Health Minister R. Lalthangliana; and Congress has fielded party vice president and former Transport Minister John Rotluangliana.

The BJP has nominated Lalhmingthanga, who recently joined the party, while former Chief Minister Brig. T Sailo’s party, the People’s Conference, has fielded its vice president K. Zahmingthanga.

The Dampa bypoll was necessitated by the death of incumbent MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.