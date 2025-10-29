Guwahati: The opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) on Wednesday observed a 10-hour statewide shutdown in protest against the Mizoram government’s decision to implement the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act (FCAA), 2023, through a resolution.

The protest, which began at 6 a.m., was called to oppose the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM)-led government headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

The strike affected normal life across the state, except in Mamit district, where a bypoll to the Dampa Assembly seat is scheduled for November 11, MNF vice-president and Leader of Opposition Lalchhandama Ralte said.

During the shutdown, all government and private offices, schools, banks, and shops remained closed. Streets in Aizawl and other towns were largely empty, with movement restricted to emergency vehicles.

The shutdown was also supported by the People’s Conference party and the Joint Civil Society Mizoram (CJM), a coalition of several organisations.

Ralte said the strike received strong backing from the public across districts and that the party might consider ending it earlier than the planned 4 p.m. due to the positive response.

MNF president and former Chief Minister Zoramthanga reiterated the party’s opposition to the FCAA, calling it a threat to Mizoram’s land and autonomy.

He warned that the Act could allow the Centre to control most of the state’s territory under the pretext of national security projects. “The law exempts areas within 100 km of international borders, which would cover almost the entire state,” he said.

Zoramthanga also accused Chief Minister Lalduhoma of changing his stance on the issue after assuming office.

He further argued that the implementation of the FCAA in Mizoram violates Article 371G of the Constitution, which grants the state special safeguards over land ownership, customs, and religion.

The Mizoram Assembly had passed a resolution on August 27 this year to extend the FCAA, 2023, reversing the earlier decision made in August 2023 under the MNF government, which had opposed the law’s application in the state.