Aizawl: The Mizo Students’ Union (MSU), one of the apex student bodies in Mizoram, on Friday urged the state government to immediately abolish villages illegally established in different parts of the state.

MSU president B. Lalkhawngaihazuala said that there are 11 unauthorised villages in the state, which were set up by illegal immigrants.

According to information obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, there are seven unauthorised villages in south Mizoram’s Lunglei district and one each in Mamit, Champhai, Khawzawl, and Serchhip districts, he added.

He said that the MSU strongly objects to the government’s initiative of providing welfare and development schemes such as power, water, health, and education to such villages.

“We are strongly against the establishment of such unauthorised villages by illegal immigrants. We demand the government take sincere steps to ensure that such villages are abolished before the end of the current year,” Lalkhawngaihazuala told a news conference here.

He also urged the residents of these villages to leave within this year.

The MSU president warned that stern action would follow if the government fails to abolish the villages or if residents do not vacate within the stipulated time.