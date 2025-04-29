Aizawl: Several organisations under the aegis of Lunglei unit of Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) on Monday launched an indefinite blockade demanding the release of funds allegedly diverted from its primary purpose of repairing a key road connecting south Mizoram’s Lunglei town.

Lunglei sub-headquarters of MZP secretary K Lalchhuanawma said that the blockade on the Aizawl-Thenzawl-Lunglei (ATL) road began at 7 am on Monday to mount pressure on the government.

He said that the organisation has been demanding the immediate release of funds earmarked for the improvement of the ATL road.

He said that the government allocated Rs. 90.69 crore solely for repairing the ATL road, out of which. Rs 44.89 crore was diverted for the improvement of roads across the state capital, Aizawl.

He said the government has allegedly neglected the 166-km-long ATL road and the people of Lunglei, the state’s second-largest town after Aizawl, leaving the road in a severely dilapidated condition for a long time.

Earlier, the organisation had given a 15-day timeline to the government to release the diverted funds.

Lalchhuanawma further stated that the government’s failure to release the funds and address the plight of Lunglei residents has prompted the indefinite strike.

He also said that the MZP demanded the government release Rs 44.89 crore at the earliest and provide a written assurance to allocate additional funds for repairing the dilapidated road.

Lalchhuanawma said 15 organizations, including commercial vehicle operators, backed the blockade.

