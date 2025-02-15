Mizoram: NE students given special quotas for JEE Main 2025, says CSAB chairman

Aizawl: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has called on students from the Northeastern states to register and appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 to pursue engineering and other technical courses at prestigious institutes like NITs, IIITs, and other technical institutions across the country.

At a press conference in Aizawl, CSAB Local Organising Committee Chairman, Prof. Anindya Basu from NIT Rourkela, pointed out the low number of Northeast students, particularly from Mizoram, taking the JEE Main exam in recent years compared to other states. He emphasized the need for more students from the region to take part in this national entrance exam to secure a place at top technical institutions in India.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Basu encouraged students, saying that with proper preparation-mastering core concepts, regular practice, time management, and a positive attitude-success in JEE Main is achievable. He added that the CSAB has made it easier for Northeast students to access these opportunities by offering reserved seats, dedicated counselling rounds, and multilingual support.

The CSAB is committed to increasing Northeast participation in JEE Main through awareness campaigns, educating students about reservation policies, and highlighting the benefits of the home state quota.

This year, around 24,000 seats are available across NITs, with approximately 2,000 seats reserved under the State Quota for the Northeast and 740 seats under the CSAB-NEUT category.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The last date to register for JEE Main 2025 is February 24. Students who have passed Class XII or its equivalent with the required marks are eligible to appear.

To help Northeast students, the CSAB offers dedicated counselling rounds. The CSAB-NEUT round allocates seats at AICTE-approved institutes for students from NE states and Union Territories with limited technical education facilities.

The CSAB special round provides another opportunity for students who did not secure a seat through JoSAA or CSAB counselling.

After clearing JEE Main, students can participate in the seat allocation process, which includes five JoSAA-2025 rounds for IITs and NIT+ institutions, followed by two CSAB-special rounds to fill vacant seats.

Graduates from NIT+ institutions have numerous career opportunities in sectors like research, engineering, and technology. They can secure roles at prestigious organizations like ISRO, DRDO, and BARC, or work in companies such as TCS, Amazon, and Google in software development, AI, and cybersecurity. Core engineering graduates also find opportunities in manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, and public sector units like Coal India and NTPC.

In the Northeast, NIT and IIIT graduates benefit from a growing job market, research roles, and entrepreneurial opportunities. The region’s expanding startup ecosystem and skill development programs in AI and machine learning are further boosting employability and fostering innovation.