Aizawl: Mizoram observed ‘Palm Sunday‘ across its regions with profound religious fervor, marking the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem before his crucifixion.

As a part of the event, children of different churches held Palm Sunday processions in the early morning. They came out to streets in towns and villages carrying palm leaves, chanting ‘Hosanna’ and singing songs to remember and celebrate Jesus’s triumphal entry to the holy city.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Notably, the Palm Sunday procession and chanting of “Hosanna” by children in the early morning forms an integral part of the Palm Sunday celebration in Mizoram.

Local churches of different Christian denominations areas across the state held special church services and prayer services and also sang Christian hymns.

Different churches preached sermons related to Palm Sunday, which locals call “Tumkau Ni,” and some local churches also held congregational singing services called “Zaikhawm” on the occasion.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Further, churches served special teas as part of the celebration.

According to Biblical teaching, Jesus Christ rides into Jerusalem on a donkey on the last Sunday before his crucifixion.

Moreover, the crowds spread their cloaks and palm leaves on the street and shouted “Hosanna to the Son of David” and “Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord” to honor him as their long-awaited Messiah and King.