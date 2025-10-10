Guwahati: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced on October 10 during the Mizo Students’ Union general conference in Hnahthial town that Mizoram will build a 2,400 MW pumped storage hydroelectric plant in Hnahthial district.

The new facility will span Darzo Nallah, a tributary of the Tuipui River, and aims to meet Mizoram’s rising electricity demand.

State Power and Electricity Department officials said the plant will use a closed-loop pumped storage design, with eight generating units each rated at 300 MW. They estimate it will produce about 4,993.20 million units annually, with 95 percent availability.

The project will cost approximately Rs 13,947.50 crore, and the Centre will supply 10 percent of funding via Gross Budgetary Support (GBS).

Mizoram has also set aside Rs 285 crore to build a 132 kV transmission line to strengthen power supply in Hnahthial district.

Currently, the state imports much of its electricity, mostly from Tripura, at an annual cost of around Rs 400 crore. Officials expect the hydel plant will substantially lower these import costs and improve the state’s energy security.