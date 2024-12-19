Guwahati: Matches of the Pro Panja League held in Mizoram captivated thousands of fans who gathered for an unforgettable night of arm wrestling and entertainment.

The landmark event held in the hill state’s capital Aizawl, which combined fierce arm wrestling competition with live music performances, truly embodied the spirit and culture of Mizoram.

The evening featured five exhilarating arm wrestling matches that kept the crowd on the edge of their seats.

There were dynamic performances by popular music bands between every bout, ensuring an atmosphere of celebration and entertainment throughout the night.

Mizoram clinched a thrilling 3-2 victory in the five-match series, with hometown hero Denic Lalruattluanga sealing the deal in his showdown against Kazakhstan’s Assanali Nurmagambet.

On the other hand, Mizoram’s Vanlallura and Kimkima won the opening two matches, giving the hosts a 2-0 lead.

However, Bekzhan Ramiyanov of Kazakhstan defeated local boy Lalnunpuia, and Assam’s Tridip Medhi triumphed over Raymond, leveling the score at 2-2 and forcing a decider.

With over 15,000 people present to witness the arm wrestling showdown, Denic was greeted by deafening cheers as he secured a 3-0 win against Assanali Nurmagambet, clinching a thrilling victory for Mizoram.

The matches showcased world-class skill and sportsmanship in an epic battle.

The international athletes from Kazakhstan and Assam received a warm and enthusiastic welcome throughout their time in the state.

Their participation was a testament to the inclusive and unifying power of sports, as the community of Mizoram extended its hospitality to make the visitors feel at home.

Expressing his gratitude to the state, founder of the Pro Panja League, Parvinn Dabass, said that the turnout and passion of the fans in Aizawl have been incredible.

“This event has showcased the immense love for arm wrestling in Mizoram and its potential for even greater growth. Given this response, we are thrilled to announce that we will be hosting the North East Arm Wrestling Championship in 2025, with the aim of continuing to nurture and foster talent in this region,” he added.

Mizoram youth and sports affairs minister, Lalnghinglova Hmar, shared his enthusiasm while reflecting on the success of the event.

“The success of the Pro Panja League has proven that arm wrestling has a promising future in Mizoram. The overwhelming response from the audience tonight fills us with immense pride, and we are eager to host many such events here in the future,” he added.

Hmar said that the type of sports tourism generated by the event would greatly benefit the state, boosting local businesses and showcasing Mizoram as an emerging sports destination in the country.