Aizawl: The Mizoram government spent or released over Rs. 118 crore as support price for the procurement of raw ginger from farmers this year, an official statement said on Monday.

This figure was highlighted at a meeting of the Agricultural Marketing Board (MAMB), chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, to review the performance and activities of the board.

The statement said that the government procured 3,38,354 quintals of ginger from farmers this year under the state’s flagship ‘Bana Kaih’ (Handholding) scheme.

It further said that the government has released Rs. 118.89 crore as support price to ginger growers and will disburse an additional Rs. 20 crore.

The report also indicated that seven truckloads of ginger remain unsold, primarily due to insufficient grading and quality classification.

Officials pointed out that the Centre is expected to provide financial assistance of around Rs. 9 crore under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for ginger procurement in the 2025-2026 fiscal.

Other key deliberations included preparations for the upcoming harvest season, Mizoram’s participation in a NITI Aayog consultation on ginger, and holding buyer-seller meet and strategies to strengthen the MAMB, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by Agriculture Minister PC Vanlalruata, Horticulture Minister C. Lalsawivunga, Land Resources, Soil & Water Conservation Minister Lalthansanga, Adviser to the Chief Minister Dr. KC Lalmalsawmzauva, and other board members.

Earlier, Vanlalruata had also mentioned irregularities in the procurement and distribution of ginger in Champhai district, and the government was investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, officials said that an investigation team submitted its report to the agricultural marketing board.

They further said the report revealed certain discrepancies and undisbursed payments, and the state government is taking necessary steps to ensure accountability.

A plan of action has also been formulated to prevent such issues in the future, officials added.