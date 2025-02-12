Aizawl: Feli Fanai, a prominent figure in the Mizo pop music scene, passed away on Wednesday morning at 2:15 AM local time in Mizoram.

She was admitted to Ebenezer Hospital after battling a series of illnesses and had spent a significant portion of her hospitalization in intensive care.

Fanai, one of the most renowned Mizo female pop stars of her time, had a fan following that extended beyond Mizoram’s borders.

She was initially admitted to Aizawl Hospital on December 20, 2024, due to a deteriorating health condition and was later transferred to Ebenezer Hospital on January 6, 2025, in hopes of a better outcome.

Feli Fanai’s contributions to Mizo music were significant, as she was credited with introducing neo-Mizo pop and aesthetics to the region’s music scene.

Her visually striking music videos were particularly notable.

Fanai’s music career spanned several years, with her debut studio album “Fam Khawlawi” released on November 19, 2013.

Her second and final album, “Tuma’n An Tluk Lo,” was released on January 30, 2020.