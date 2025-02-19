Aizawl: In an effort to attract tourists, Mizoram unveiled its first skywalk in the state capital Aizawl.

The privately owned sky bridge located at Aizawl Peak Resort or Hangi Lunglen Tlang in the northern part of Aizawl was inaugurated by Chief Minister Lalduhoma for the public on Tuesday.

The skywalk is constructed and owned by ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) MLA H. Ginzalala, who is also the technical adviser to the chief minister.

Lalduhoma appreciated the MLA and his family for bringing up the skywalk to be the first of its kind in the state.

He expressed hope that the skywalk may boost tourism in the state.

The inaugural event was attended by assembly speaker Lalbiakzama, Urban Development & Poverty Alleviation minister K. Sapdanga, Tourism minister Lalrinpuii and other MLAs.

The construction of the project was executed by a Pune-based Nail India Adventure Private Limited, Pune.

Installed with 30mm toughened glass, the project is 10 meters long and 2.24 meters wide.

The structure is designed to hold up and carry up to 135 people at a time.

As a safety measure, the management will allow a maximum of 20 people to walk on it at a time.