Aizawl: The Mizoram government is set to launch a biometric enrolment drive for displaced persons from Myanmar and Bangladeshi nationals currently taking refuge in the state.

The enrolment process will commence this month, beginning at the Ramthar Camp and expanding to eight additional camps across the state.

The initiative is aimed at systematically identifying and registering individuals who have crossed into Mizoram due to political unrest or conflict in neighboring countries.

Officials said the drive is being carried out under the supervision of the District Level Committee on Myanmar & Bangladesh Refugees (DLCMBR).

To prepare for the rollout, a training session on the ‘Foreigners Identification Portal & Biometric Enrolment’ was held on July 18 at the Police Computer Training Centre, SP Office, Lunglei District.

The session was chaired by Sub-Deputy Commissioner Lalnunchhani Hnamte, while Additional SP K Beihmotaosa briefed attendees on operational steps taken so far, including the formation of 10 biometric enrolment teams and procurement of necessary equipment from the Home Department.

A total of 27 team members were trained by master trainers CZ Lalnilianpuia and C Lalremruata through interactive and hands-on sessions.

According to the State Home Department, over 30,000 displaced Myanmar nationals are currently residing across 11 districts of Mizoram.

Additionally, more than 2,300 Bangladeshi nationals are also sheltering in various locations within the state.