Aizawl: The Mizoram government will enforce stricter rules for the establishment of de-addiction or rehabilitation centres by private agencies, social welfare minister Lalrinpuii said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Aizawl, Lalrinpuii said that any individual or private agencies intending to set up or have set up a de-addiction centre will have to obtain accreditation from the government from now on.

She said that accreditation is mandatory for all de-addiction or rehabilitation centres under the Mizoram Drug (Controlled Substances) Act, 2016 and The Mizoram Drug Treatment cum Rehabilitation Centre Accreditation Rules, 2019 (and its subsequent amendments).

“These acts and rules prescribe minimum standards of infrastructure, human resources, service, and documentation, among others, for the establishment of de-addiction centres. Any person or rehab centre that fails to meet the minimum standard will not be eligible to establish or run the centre from now onwards,” she said.

She said that accreditation aims at bringing systematic management of rehab centres to ensure that drug addicts receive standard care and support as they deserve.

Lalrinpuii said that the government has acknowledged the contribution and service rendered by private-run rehabilitation centres and is ever ready to assist such centres to ensure that they provide proper treatment, care, and support to inmates.

The government has helped many centres on several occasions previously, she said.

The minister stated that the state currently has 46 de-addiction and rehabilitation centres, including 11 Integrated Rehabilitation Centres for Addicts (IRCA). These centres provide a minimum standard of care and support to inmates as prescribed by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

She said that the IRCA used to receive monetary assistance from the Centre.

There are 25 private-run and 8 church-run rehabilitation centres, she said.

She further said that they have submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to establish five more de-addiction centres in Saitual, Khawzawl, Hnahthial, Mamit, and Lawngtlai districts.