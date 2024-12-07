Mizoram to host international paragliding accuracy championship

Aizawl: Mizoram is set to host an international paragliding accuracy championship and sports festival, one of the country’s biggest paragliding events, to promote adventure tourism in the state, a minister said on Friday.

State tourism minister Lalrinpuii said that the FAI (Federation of Aeronautique Internationale) Category-Il event will be held at Mizoram Aero Sport Association’s paragliding site at Bawngchawm in central Mizoram’s Serchhip district during 9 December to 14 December.

The international event will see the participation of 79 paragliders from across the country ( India) and 11 foreign countries- Saudi Arabia, Kosovo, Albania, South Korea, Spain, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Mongolia, Nepal and Kazakhstan, she said.

This is the first event in the state that will see the highest number of foreign participants, she said.

She said that participants from China and Germany have not yet arrived due to the visa issue.

According to the minister, Rs 73 lakh has been sanctioned for the event in which 5 Mizos, including a woman, will take part among 79 paragliders.

The first prize carries a cash award of 2000 euros, while the second prize and third prize carry 1,500 euros and 1,000 euros respectively in both men and women categories, she said.

Lalrinpuii expressed happiness for the upcoming paragliding event, which according to her, is one among several efforts in the tourism sector that help the state appear in the world map.

She said that the event would also bring exciting activities for the public, including tandem paragliding flights, hot air balloon rides, angling competitions, air rifle shootings, and free music concerts.

The tourism minister further said that the government will also organise winter festivals at three locations between 16 December and 21 December.

The grand winter festival will be held at Assam Rifles ground in Aizawl, while similar events will also be organised at two tourist destinations- Reiek and Hmuifang on December 17 and December 19, she said.