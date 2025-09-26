Guwahati: Mizoram Education Minister Vanlalthlana on Friday announced that the state government will introduce a common examination for Class 9 students starting from the next academic session, aiming to strengthen the education system.

During his visit to several state-run schools in Mamit district, which borders Tripura and Bangladesh, the minister addressed teachers and students, outlining the new initiative by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE).

The move is designed to academically prepare students for national-level entrance exams such as JEE and NEET while also motivating teachers to enhance their teaching efforts.

Vanlalthlana added that the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will roll out the Standardized Assessment for Elementary Schools (SAfES) to further support student learning.

Emphasizing continuous learning, the minister urged teachers to stay updated and go beyond the syllabus by integrating current affairs and emerging skills into their teaching. He also encouraged initiatives to increase enrolment in government schools and improve their quality to compete with private institutions.

“Education is not just about acquiring knowledge; it also involves character building to develop responsible citizens,” Vanlalthlana said.

He was accompanied by Samagra Shiksha state project director C Lalthanzira and officials from the Mamit district school education department during the visit.