Aizawl: Two companies of the Mizo Territorial Army (MTA) will be raised to deal with drug trafficking and other law and order-related issues in Mizoram, according to ZPM MLA Clement Lalhmingthanga.

He said that the advertisement will soon be floated, and the recruitment process will start in June.

Lalhmingthanga, who headed the coordination and land search committee for the establishment of the Mizo territorial army battalion, said the state government has already received the Centre’s nod for the force.

He said that a plot is being identified for the headquarters, and many village council also expressed their interest in offering land for the establishment.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma had informed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a meeting in New Delhi on Monday that recruitment for the force will start in June, according to an official statement.

The CM also told Singh that MTA will create employment for Mizo youths, it said.

He thanked Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their support to raise the Mizo Territorial Army, it added.