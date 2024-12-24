Mizoram: Two VDP members arrested for beating man to death

Aizawl: Two local vigilantes have been arrested for allegedly beating a man to death near Aizawl, Mizoram, police said.

The accused, K T Zonunsanga (31) and R Lalhmangaihzuala (56), were part of the Village Defence Party (VDP) in Tuirial’s Airfield area. They are accused of killing the victim, David Lalmuanpuia (31), over his suspected involvement in a theft.

The two men were arrested and sent to jail after appearing before a magistrate on Sunday. Mizoram’s Home Minister, K Sapdanga, expressed regret over the incident and urged community members to act within the law.

The government offered condolences to the victim’s family and assured that legal action is ongoing.

The incident occurred on the night of December 18, when David and his friend were detained by vigilantes on suspicion of stealing Rs. 26,000 from a local pastor’s quarters.

David’s mother, Nunthangmawii, claimed the vigilantes interrogated her son for hours, beating him badly, which led to his death. She said she pleaded for mercy and even asked the pastor for help, but nothing was done.

After the prolonged questioning, David was found unconscious and taken to a hospital, where he died early on December 19. His mother insisted that her son couldn’t have been involved in the theft as he was at home at the time of the incident.

Police have filed a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and are continuing the investigation. More people involved in the incident have been identified and will be arrested soon.

David’s death has sparked public outrage, with many demanding harsh punishment for the vigilantes. Some also blamed the pastor for not intervening.

The Centre for Environment and Social Justice (CESJ) called for swift action from the government and warned they would approach the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) if no action is taken.

The CESJ also called for amendments to the Mizoram Police Act, 2011, which governs the VDP, to prevent such unlawful community policing.