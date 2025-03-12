Mizoram: Union Home Minister sets to visit Mizoram on Saturday

Aizawl: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Mizoram on Saturday to attend a programme on shifting Assam Rifles establishments from Aizawl to Zokhawsang near the state capital, an official said on Wednesday.

Union Home Minister will visit Assam from March 14-16, during which he will also pay a day-long visit to Mizoram on March 15, the officials added.

Officials said, Amit Shah will attend the programme to relocate Assam Rifles bases from Aizawl to the designated camp at ZokhawSang and will return to Guwahati on the same day.

Sources said, the Mizoram government and Assam Rifles had signed a formal agreement to relocate the paramilitary force’s bases from the heart of Aizawl to the designated battalion complex at ZokhawSang on October 23 last year in New Delhi.

The agreement will come into effect in April and the country’s oldest paramilitary force will vacate its main establishments and shift them to Zokhawsang, sources added.

Officials said that, as per the agreement, Assam Rifles will retain its 23 sector headquarter, Mizoram range in Aizawl’s Khatla neighbourhood (95.88 acres) and DIG residence near Raj Bhavan at Tuikhuahtlang area (0.85 acre).

Notably, the erstwhile Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by former Chief Minister Laldenga raised the demand for relocation of AR bases from the heart of Aizawl to Zokhawsang in 1988 after the paramilitary force killed 11 civilians in a violent clash.

In February 2019, the Union Home Ministry had directed the paramilitary force to shift its bases to Zokhawsang by May 31 that year.

However, Assam rifles delayed the relocation, alleging unresolved infrastructures and facilities.