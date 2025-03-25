Aizawl: The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday reshuffled the portfolios of seven ministers, including Home Minister K. Sapdanga.

A notification issued by State Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena stated that the disaster management and rehabilitation portfolio, previously held by K. Sapdanga, has now been assigned to Minister of State Prof. Lalnilawma.

He will manage this portfolio in addition to his responsibilities in rural development, administration, and public health engineering.

Sapdanga will now only hold three portfolios- home, urban development and poverty alleviation, and personnel and administrative reforms, it said.

Minister of State Lalnghinglova Hmar will take tourism from cabinet minister Lalrinpuii, who will now only hold health and social welfare, women and child development, it said.

Apart from tourism, Hmar retained sports and youth services, labor, employment, skill development and entrepreneurship, and excise and narcotics portfolios, it said.

Horticulture, which was earlier held by Lalnilawma, has now been assigned to cabinet minister C. Lalsawivunga in addition to his existing portfolios- art and culture, district council and minority affairs, and animal husbandry and veterinary, according to the notification.

Cabinet Minister Vanlalhlana has been assigned the newly formed Information, Public Relations, Printing, and Stationery Department, following the recent merger of the Information and Public Relations Department with the Printing and Stationery Department. Vanlalhlana also oversees the School Education, Higher and Technical Education, and Information and Communication Technology portfolios.

Previously, the Printing and Stationery Department was managed by Minister of State F. Rodingliana, who will now focus solely on Power and Electricity, as well as Commerce and Industries.