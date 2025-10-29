Guwahati: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called on the Mizoram Police and the Assam Rifles to strengthen joint efforts to curb human trafficking along the India-Myanmar border.

The NCW, in a statement, said the appeal follows rising concerns about trafficking networks operating through vulnerable areas of the Mizoram border.

NCW member Delina Khongdup on Monday visited Zokhawthar, a border village near Myanmar, where she assessed the situation and reviewed the preventive and security measures in place.

Khongdup met officials from the Mizoram Police and the Assam Rifles during her visit, emphasising the need for better coordination and continuous vigilance to protect women and children from trafficking threats.

She also highlighted the importance of empowering local women through livelihood opportunities to reduce their vulnerability to such crimes.

Mizoram State Commission for Women chairperson C. Zodinpuii and other senior officials accompanied Khongdup during the inspection.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to working with state and central authorities to strengthen the safety and resilience of border communities.