Dimapur: The 25th anniversary celebrations of Nagaland’s 10-day Hornbill Festival continued on Wednesday, with vibrant cultural performances and stone pulling ceremony as the main highlights of the day.

The events highlighted the rich cultural heritage of Nagaland’s tribes, fostering a deeper appreciation for their traditions and promoting unity through diversity.

Under the theme ‘Cultural Connect,’ an impressive array of traditional performances by various tribes of Nagaland captivated the visitors at the festival – christened the ‘Festival of Festivals.’

The morning session of the cultural extravaganza, hosted by Nagaland deputy chief minister TR Zeliang, began with a performance by the Tikhir cultural troupe, followed by cultural troupes from the Sumi, Lotha, Rengma, Pochury, Chakesang and Konyak tribes.

Women performers from the Sangtam tribe showcased Aptarü Nyichiba, a celebratory dance performed in the homes of village chiefs, who, in turn, offer rice and pork as tokens of gratitude.

The morning session concluded with the Kachari cultural troupe performing Barishing Ha Khim Gaiba – a post-harvest folk dance that honours esteemed guests.

In the afternoon session, the Phom cultural troupe performed Cheihdungla – an indigenous song and dance, the Angami cultural troupe presented a folk song called Chaze Pfhe, and the Ao troupe entertained the gathering with a mesmerising warrior dance performance.

The Rengma cultural troupe presenting Akha Khi Kemvü, a song sung during the spinning of cotton threads, at the Hornbill Festival on Wednesday

The Chang cultural troupe presented Theai, Garo presented AndingO’ka, Khiamniungan demonstrated Oum Kie Ao and the Kuki cultural troupe entertained the crowd with a mixture of different folk dances called Hal Ngai Lam – meaning dance of healing and rejuvenation.

The Yimkhiung cultural troupe presented a folk song called Khohto Khun and the Zeliang troupe’s Kagiuna Lin – a honey bee dance – was the final performance of the day.

As part of the celebration, a grand stone-pulling ceremony was held, starting from Napfülezha and culminating at Kisama Heritage Village.

The event was graced by union minister for culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as the chief guest.

Flagging off the ceremony, Shekhawat lauded the Hornbill Festival as a vibrant global platform showcasing Nagaland’s rich culture, traditions, and diversity.

He hoped that with continued support from the Central government, the festival would be able to attract more global tourists.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio highlighted the significance of the stone pulling ceremony as a symbol of unity and cultural heritage.