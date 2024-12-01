Guwahati: Alobo Naga & The Band (ANTB) from Nagaland have once again made their mark on the Indian music scene, winning big at the prestigious Hungama Artist Aloud Indian Music Awards 2024.

The dynamic duo/group clinched the award for Best Duo/Group for their hit track “TGIF,” while Alobo Naga individually bagged the Best North East Artist award for his solo single “Think NE, think NEW.”

The awards ceremony, held at the R City Courtyard in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, brought together a stellar lineup of Indian music industry stalwarts.

The esteemed jury, comprising Anu Malik, Daler Mehendi, Shaan, Devraj Sanyal, Sanjay Tandon, Manpreet Singh Kochar, and KJ Singh, recognized the finest independent music talent in the country.

Expressing his gratitude for the double win, Alobo Naga stated, “It’s an incredible honor to be recognized on such a grand platform. This is not just a personal achievement but a moment of pride for the entire North East.”

ANTB’s “TGIF” continues to captivate audiences with its infectious energy and unique sound, while Alobo Naga’s “Think NE, think NEW” highlights his commitment to promoting North East India’s rich musical heritage.

With their genre-defying music and captivating performances, ANTB has solidified their position as a leading force in the Indian indie music scene.

These latest accolades further cement their success and promise a bright future for the talented group.