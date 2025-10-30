Dimapur: Three undertrial prisoners escaped from district jail Mokokchung in the wee hours on Thursday.

According to the FIR filed by jail superintendent L Bumeng Khiam with police station-I Mokokchung, the three prisoners escaped at around 3.36 am.

They were admitted to district jail Mokokchung on August 21 from Wokha.

They have been identified as Sukam Ali (20), son of Ibad Ali, and Roshida Ali (26), son of Ibad Ali, both from Kharbari village under Ralan police station in Wokha district, and Habibullah Islam (21), son of Mohamed Fakhruddin, from Gorukhuti village under Ralan police station in Wokha district.

It was not immediately known how the undertrials managed to escape.