Dimapur: Police rescued an abducted businessman from Dubagaon under Dimapur police station in Nagaland on Friday, officials said.

Dimapur DCP (crime), in a statement, on Saturday said two Wangtin-led NSCN cadres and three others have been arrested in this connection.

The five arrested have been identified as Wangtin-led NSCN tatar (MP) Antu Mech (30) and ‘Rajapeyu’ Nagato Sumi (37), David Chishi (40), Amento Swu (40) and Ruksana Begum (28).

The release said an information was received at around 2.35 pm on Friday that a local fish wholesaler was abducted from his residence by three unidentified miscreants.

Based on the information, a search operation was conducted during which the five accused were apprehended and the victim was rescued the same day.

The vehicle used in the commission of the crime has been seized, and a case has been registered at Dimapur east police station. Further investigation is on, the release added.