Dimapur: The Nagaland Assembly on Tuesday paid tribute to former governor La Ganesan.

In his obituary reference to late Ganesan on the floor of the House on the first day of the seventh session of the 14th Nagaland Assembly in Kohima, chief minister Neiphiu Rio remembered him as a distinguished leader and administrator and praised his lifelong dedication to the service of the country.

He stated that the late governor lived an illustrious life, spanning several decades, marked by simplicity and unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people.

Rio noted that during his tenure, Ganesan guided the state with his wisdom and compassion and made Raj Bhavan accessible to people from every walk of life.

He also recalled that as the Nagaland governor, Ganesan travelled intensively across the state, engaging with civil society organisations, government officials and security forces posted in the bordering districts.

Ganesan served as the 21st governor of Nagaland from February 20, 2022, until his untimely demise on August 15, 2025, in Chennai.

The House also paid tribute to former MLA Nungsangyapang, who passed away on August 8. The members of the assembly observed a minute of silence for the departed souls.