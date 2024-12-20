Guwahati: Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland, S Phangnon Konyak, faced widespread backlash on social media after accusing senior Congress leader and LoP Rahul Gandhi of misbehavior during a protest in Parliament on Thursday.

Konyak, a BJP member, alleged that Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, had behaved inappropriately with her, claiming he spoke to her in a loud voice and stood uncomfortably close.

She detailed her concerns in a letter addressed to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

“Rahul Gandhi misbehaved with me in a loud voice, and his physical proximity was so close that, as a lady member, I felt extremely uncomfortable,” Konyak stated in her letter.

She added, “I belong to the ST community of Nagaland and am a lady member. My dignity and self-esteem have been deeply hurt by his actions.”

Following her allegations, netizens took to social media to criticize Konyak, with many accusing her of making the claims for publicity.

One user on Facebook likened her accusations to an earlier controversy, commenting, “Perhaps it’s like an allegation of a flying kiss raised by another ex-lady MP.”

Another user wrote in Assamese, “How much money did you get from the BJP? One should not stoop so low for power.”

Some social media users called Konyak’s claims false, suggesting that Rahul Gandhi should file a defamation case against her.

Amit Malviya, national convener of the BJP’s IT cell, shared Konyak’s letter on X (formerly Twitter) and called for action against Gandhi.

“FIR must be filed against Rahul Gandhi under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act for assaulting BJP MP S Phangnon Konyak, a woman and Tribal. Additionally, another case must be filed for outraging the modesty and undermining the dignity of a woman in the precinct of Parliament,” Malviya wrote.

However, his post attracted further criticism.

Responding to Malviya’s post, some users questioned the BJP’s priorities. One user remarked, “This is why people do not take you seriously! Why are you suggesting what needs to be done? Just do it and then share the results!”

Others highlighted issues of women’s safety in Manipur, accusing the BJP of double standards.

Another user questioned why an FIR wasn’t filed immediately if the allegations were true. “If it was true, why was no FIR filed by the aggrieved lady MP at the time?”

S Phangnon Konyak holds the distinction of being the first woman from Nagaland to become a Rajya Sabha MP.

In June last year, she was nominated by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to the panel of vice-chairpersons