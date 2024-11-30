Guwahati: With just a day left for the 25th Hornbill Festival, BSNL has installed a new 4G mobile tower at Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, Nagaland.

The tower was inaugurated by Masharib Gul Mufti, General Manager, BSNL Nagaland, in the presence of other senior officials.

This move is said to be BSNL’s commitment to providing reliable and high-quality mobile and internet connectivity during the festival, the company said.

The new 4G tower would allow people visiting the festival to be connected to the network with no interruptions.

Earlier this week, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio various facilities to commemorate the 25th edition of the Hornbill Festival at Kisama, commencing from December 1.

During the day, Rio inaugurated the international morung, the Hornbill festival app, a dormitory for cultural troupes, a marketing complex of handloom and craft pavilion, a medical booth-cum-cash vending facility, Toyota Ki and a tourism department lounge.

He applauded the local artisans, workers and everyone involved who has been working day and night to complete the physical structures for the Hornbill Festival.

He said the fest is no longer a Naga festival rather it has become an international festival attracting tourists from all over the globe.

“We have international partners now to celebrate as well as boost our economy,” Rio added.

Informing that the festival will not only be confined to 10 days, he urged all the tribes dwelling in the state capital Kohima to use the facilities at Kisama to preserve the Naga traditions and culture and showcase them around the year.