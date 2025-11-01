Guwahati: A coalition of civil service associations has strongly criticized the Nagaland government’s decision to include non-State Civil Service (SCS) officers in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), calling it constitutionally questionable.

The Joint Coordination Committee (JCC), which represents five associations including CANSSEA, FONSESA, NIDA, NSSA, and NF&ASA, released a detailed statement on October 31, challenging the government’s explanation.

The controversy centers on the inclusion of officers described by the JCC as “irregularly appointed,” who joined government service without following constitutionally mandated recruitment procedures, in the IAS induction process.

The government spokesperson had argued that the authorities acted within the constitutional framework and defended the inclusion of officers who were “regularised, serving with integrity and seniority” and had “earned their due consideration.”

The JCC rejected this claim, questioning how such appointments could be constitutional when the initial recruitment violated Articles 14 and 16 of the Indian Constitution.

The committee stated, “Induction into the IAS is not a process that erases earlier violations. The rule of law must be respected.”

The associations cited the Supreme Court’s 2006 ruling in Uma Devi v. State of Karnataka, which clarified that regularising irregular appointments does not correct the initial procedural violation.

The government’s argument that officers who “demonstrate capability and responsibility” deserve advancement even without competitive exams was described by the JCC as contradictory.

The committee said it appeared to defend violations of Article 16 while claiming to uphold equal opportunity.

The government also referenced a Supreme Court case from Rajasthan to justify including non-SCS officers.

The JCC clarified that the Rajasthan case involved reserved seats for non-SCS officers, a procedural matter, whereas the Nagaland situation concerns officers irregularly appointed being allowed into the IAS induction panel.

The committee concluded by stating that the government should not legitimise or glorify backdoor appointments.

The response, issued by the JCC’s media cell from Kohima, highlights an ongoing dispute between career civil servants and the state administration over recruitment practices and procedural integrity.