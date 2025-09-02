Dimapur: Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio described unemployment in Nagaland as a burning issue.

Participating in the discussion on unemployment, raised by adviser Hekani Jakhalu, in the seventh session of the 14th Assembly at Nagaland Legislative Assembly in Kohima on Tuesday, Rio said the discussion is progressive as it reflects genuine concern for the youth, who are the future of the state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

To address the challenges of unemployed and unemployable youth, he directed the employment & skill development department to study the matter in detail and recommend corrective measures, taking into account the ground realities.

Rio further emphasised the need for people to adopt a more open and honest mindset, urging them to strive for positive change instead of remaining overly dependent on government jobs.

Underscoring the importance of reducing dependence on government employment, Rio stated that it will all depend on how effectively we restructure and address the skill gap.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He also highlighted the importance of accurate data collection and proper record-keeping to facilitate better decision-making.

Outlining the steps taken by the government to promote entrepreneurship, Rio said multiple training institutions have been established across the state to provide free skill development programmes.

Also Read: Nagaland: Konyak Union urges CM Rio to create new districts in Mon

He noted that a dedicated cell has also been created under the Investment & Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) to provide collateral-free loans, repayable after five years, as a means of micro-financing.

He concluded by stating that the state should turn the crisis of today into a foundation for a stronger self-reliant tomorrow.

Govt introduces Finance Commission Bill

Chief Minister Rio also introduced the Nagaland State Finance Commission Bill 2025 and the Nagaland Flood Plain Zoning Bill 2025 on the first day of the seventh session of the 14th Nagaland assembly in Kohima on Tuesday.

Rio also presented the annual administrative report 2024-2025 of the agriculture department on the floor of the House.

He presented the Nagaland Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules, 2024, as amended by the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Rules 2022 in the House.

He also presented the Nagaland Khadi & Village Industries Board audit report for 2020-2021 to 2022-2023.