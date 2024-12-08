Dimapur: The ongoing expansion and renovation of Dimapur Airport‘s terminal building are progressing smoothly and are expected to be completed by March 2025.

M. Raja Kishore, Regional Executive Director (RED), Northeast Region of Airports Authority of India stated this during an inspection on Saturday.

Kishore assured that the upgraded facilities will significantly enhance the airport’s capacity and connectivity. Following a review meeting with airport officials, he expressed confidence in the project’s timeline.

Kishore’s visit to Nagaland also included attending the 25th Hornbill Festival in Kohima, where he immersed himself in the state’s vibrant culture.

He also met with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to discuss crucial land-related issues hindering the airport’s upgrade to international standards.

The Chief Minister assured expedited action to resolve these land issues, which will facilitate better aircraft operations and improved connectivity.

The meeting also explored ways to promote Nagaland’s tourism potential and enhance organic cargo exports, taking into account suggestions from local chambers of commerce.

Kishore highlighted the importance of leveraging Dimapur Airport to boost business and entrepreneurship opportunities, generate employment, and strengthen connectivity within the region.

The airport’s expansion is expected to play a vital role in driving economic growth and development in Nagaland.