Dimapur: The Dimapur Municipal Council (DMC) on Sunday announced that it will not support the ‘voluntary indefinite shutter down’ protest initiated by the Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI), scheduled to begin on May 19.

The council expressed serious concern over the proposed shutdown, warning that such actions could harm the city’s socio-economic fabric and inconvenience residents.

In an official statement, the DMC clarified that it felt “constrained” to withhold support for the protest within its jurisdiction.

Calling for calm and continuity, the DMC urged all commercial establishments in Dimapur to remain open and operate without fear or external pressure.

It also appealed to the business community and the general public to cooperate in maintaining peace, order, and steady economic activity during this period.

While acknowledging the CNCCI’s right to protest and its demand for representation in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), the council stressed that protests involving specific groups should not create hardships for the broader public.

The DMC emphasized the importance of fair representation in governance but noted that essential services and daily life must not suffer as a result.

Reiterating its focus on development, the council underlined the urgent need to strengthen business and commercial activity in Dimapur, especially as other cities in the region advance rapidly. It cautioned that disruptive protests could slow down the city’s growth trajectory.

The DMC affirmed its commitment to serving the people of Dimapur and called on all stakeholders to approach the ongoing issue with wisdom, responsibility, and collective understanding.

Meanwhile, the CNCCI confirmed it would proceed with the indefinite “shutter down” across nine districts, including Dimapur, Chümoukedima, Niuland, Peren, Wokha, Zunheboto, Phek, Tseminyu, and Meluri.

The organization described the action as a peaceful, voluntary, and democratic form of protest against the government’s delay in appointing a representative from the business sector to the ULBs.