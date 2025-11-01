Dimapur: Dimapur police recovered around 230 grams of heroin from a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run case on October 30, Dimapur DCP (crime) said in a release on Saturday.

The contraband was concealed in 18 soap cases in the vehicle.

Immediately after the incident, a search operation was conducted, and the officer-in-charge of Khatkhati police station was informed to look out for the vehicle in his jurisdiction, the release said.

Police said the Wagon-R vehicle (AS-07P-5457) fled towards neighbouring Khatkhati in Karbi Anglong district of Assam after hitting a Bolero vehicle at Tragopan police point in Dimapur.

On the same day, at around 3.20 pm, the vehicle was found abandoned at Khatkhati.

Dimapur police then towed the vehicle to Tragopan police point, the place of occurrence of the incident, for spot verification.

During the search, the suspected contraband drugs were found concealed inside a secret chamber of the vehicle.

A case has been registered at East police station in Dimapur for further investigation.